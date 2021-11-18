Editorial, 11/19: State college discrimination policy dispute sends wrong message

Opponents of the measure said nothing about the rights to free expression also guaranteed to people in the newly protected classes, including those who may have a gender identity that doesn’t line up with their biological sex. And their rights matter, too.

Such actions are particularly disheartening in a state whose slogan is "Equality before the law" and at institutions of higher learning designed to make advanced education more accessible to Nebraskans -- and that motto doesn't apply more to some Nebraskans and less to others.

If Nebraska faces this much opposition to reach even the constitutionally guaranteed minimum standards of treatment, there is little hope for the state as it aims to tackle its biggest long-term challenges to growth and shaking off misconceptions.

Workforce development, recruiting of college-educated employees, continuing the state's population growth -- all of these collide on Nebraska's college campuses. Yet, too many leaders are focused on ostracizing people from different backgrounds.

The status quo has gotten us to where we are today -- more jobs than people to fill them, all at a time where a wave of retirements among baby boomers threatens to leave the state shorthanded in many key industries.