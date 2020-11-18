Editorial, 11/19: LES effort to reduce carbon a wise one

Energy generation will look much different in the decades to come than it does today.

How different? The specifics aren’t known, but one thing is clear – it’ll involve a lot fewer fossil fuels than it does today, owing largely to climate change and increased investments in renewable energy.

Accordingly, utilities will be reducing their net carbon dioxide output. But they need to have coherent, attainable plans to substitute renewable energy for fossil fuels in a reasonable enough timeline.

Lincoln Electric Systems’ board is set to vote on its first plan to do just that by setting goals to cut its carbon, a welcome development.

The utility’s board will voluntarily “advance a draft resolution for public input identifying a goal for net carbon reduction of 95-100 percent by 2040-2045,” according to the minutes from its October meeting.

To be sure, that’s an aggressive goal, but it’s also not an impossible one. LES has estimated that going entirely carbon-free within a decade, for instance, would lead it to double its rates – a proposition that most Lincolnites couldn’t stomach as lives and livelihoods remain in flux during the ongoing pandemic.