Editorial, 11/18: Ricketts' donations will leave lasting mark on politics

In the weeks before the May primary, Gov. Pete Ricketts donated $775,000 to the political action committee Conservative Nebraska, which used that money to run attack ads against Republican gubernatorial candidates Charles W. Herbster and Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

On May 10, Jim Pillen, whose campaign received $100,000 from Ricketts in January, won the GOP nomination, effectively ensuring that he would succeed the term-limited governor in deeply red Nebraska.

Those donations, part of a total of $1.28 million in 2022 to Conservative Nebraska and the $100,000 to Pillen’s campaign, now appear to be a successful investment by Ricketts, who has been the state’s dominant political figure for the last decade, essentially extending his influence on Nebraska government and politics for years to come.

That will be the case even if Ricketts does not pursue the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse, who will leave office in January to become president of the University of Florida.

Pillen, who easily won the general election over Democrat Carol Blood, is widely expected to appoint Ricketts, who has said he would like to continue in public service, to serve in the Senate until the seat can be filled by the 2024 election.

In total, Ricketts, who, in 2018 put his net worth at roughly $50 million spent more than $3.8 million on political donations, including a dozen six-figure donations to campaigns and groups both in and out of Nebraska.

A total of $514,000 went to the Nebraska Future Action Fund, of which Ricketts has been the only significant donor. The fund ran attack ads against Sen. Matt Williams in his race for the University of Nebraska Board of Regent (he lost), against Democrat Greg Gonzalez in the still-uncalled contest for Douglas County Sheriff and against the re-election of Sen. Wendy DeBoer, a Democrat who held her seat.

Those mixed results are, if nothing else, evidence that putting the dollar-heavy thumb on the campaign finance scale doesn’t always achieve its desired result. But it is also well established that large donations – and the attack ads they often go to purchase – can tip races to the candidates who receive the funds.

So Ricketts' legal and transparent donations in the campaigns and PACs are good political business, as are his donations of $250,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and more than $255,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

For, no matter what transpires with the Senate seat, they allow Ricketts, even after the coup that removed most of his allies from state party offices earlier this year, to remain the most prominent figure in the state Republican Party and, thereby, confirm his stature as Nebraska’s most dominant political figure.