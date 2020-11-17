Editorial, 11/18: Restorative justice expansion good for students, society

Restorative justice offers the hope of diverting eligible youth offenders and putting them on a more productive path. Last week, Lincoln Public Schools and the Lincoln Police Department offered the hope of expanding their own successful program.

Implemented in 2015, Project Restore, which involves a host of community agencies, gives prosecutors some leeway in determining the fate of young offenders and provides an alternative for youth who have committed an offense in a Lincoln middle or high school to make amends to their victims and families outside of the court system.

Rather than entering the often tragic cycle of the juvenile justice system, the young offenders instead engage in a restorative justice program that instills accountability for their actions and helps them understand the impact on victims. It also offers resources for families.

Initially, the LPS program was only for high school students. In its first expansion, it took in middle schools and created a similar program for students with substance-abuse issues.