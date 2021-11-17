Editorial, 11/18: Raises for prison workers is a step in the right direction

Sometimes throwing money at a problem is exactly the right thing to do. And, ideally, throwing that money saves us more down the line.

We won't know for sure until we see if it helps Nebraska's overcrowded prison system, but we believe hefty raises announced last week by Gov. Pete Ricketts for state corrections officers and other state security workers has the potential to pay dividends for society now and save money in the long run.

The staffing shortages at state prisons and institutions that house the mentally ill and developmentally disabled are well-documented. A dramatic pay bump is the most obvious method to slow turnover and recruit new staffers.

Assuming the union approves the agreement, starting wages for corrections corporals and prison caseworkers will rise from $20 an hour to $28 an hour. Sergeants will get a bump from $24 an hour to $32 an hour.

A corrections department is far more than cells and walls. It’s about providing a safe environment for incarcerated people to pay their debt to society and to receive education, counseling and training to help them be productive members of society upon their release. Trained and engaged staffers are essential to that.