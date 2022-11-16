Editorial, 11/17: Volleyball streak a result of efforts of many

A week ago, 8,207 fans filled the Bob Devaney Sports Center to witness Nebraska volleyball’s 300th consecutive sellout, a sweep of Iowa.

That streak began in 2001, when the Huskers played in the NU Coliseum, which had a capacity of 4,000, a result of an effort begun by Terry Pettit, who coached the Huskers from 1977 to 1999, to raise the visibility of and fan base for volleyball by, among other things, piggybacking matches onto football weekends and fostering interest by involving high school coaches from across the state in clinics.

In 1980, Nebraska Public Media broadcast its first Husker volleyball match, providing television exposure, rare for any volleyball program at the time. The state’s newspapers, led by the Lincoln Journal and The Lincoln Star, provided extensive coverage of the team. Media efforts helped increase interest and develop the fan base that would fill the Coliseum two decades later.

From 2001 on, Nebraska volleyball became one of the toughest tickets in town, easily selling out, with few options for those who didn’t have season tickets.

Fast forward to 2010, when it was announced that the Husker basketball teams would move from the Devaney Sports Center to yet-to-be-constructed Pinnacle Bank Arena. That opened the door for then-athletic director Tom Osborne to turn Devaney into a volleyball facility — and double the number of people who could come to the matches.

In 2013, the sellout streak moved to Devaney, the nation’s premier college volleyball facility, where the atmosphere for every match — not just big contests — is second-to-none.

That’s a tribute to the loyal fans, who have packed the venues for four decades. It's a tribute to Pettit, who turned Husker volleyball into the women’s sport equivalent of football, to the administrators who supported the program from its earliest days, to Osborne who had the vision to make Devaney a volleyball palace and to coach John Cook, who built on Pettit's success.

But the biggest tribute is to two decades of players who have kept Nebraska at the top of NCAA volleyball and created an appreciation for top-notch volleyball at the high school level, too, ensuring that the unprecedented sellout streak will continue for years to come.