Editorial, 11/17: Huskers opt to bridge gap, not widen it

Husker athletics notched two recent wins that had nothing to do with competition on the court.
First, basketball coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams and Athletic Director Trev Alberts decided to continue playing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as part of their pregame routine along with the national anthem
The programs had drawn criticism -- most notably from Gov. Pete Ricketts -- for playing what is often referred to as Black national anthem along with "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Hoiberg said they would make changes to retire the flag after the national anthem before playing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which seems a reasonable -- though unnecessary -- compromise to mitigate criticism. No apologies should be needed for playing an additional uplifting song.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” -- a poem written by James Weldon Johnson and put to music by his brother J. Rosamond Johnson in 1900 to mark the birthday of Abraham Lincoln -- holds a special place in history, the civil rights movement and, rightly, for Black players. Its lyrics speak broadly of struggle and triumph, though written originally about the path from slavery to freedom.
This song about perseverance sends a message of inclusion to Black athletes, potential students and anyone who takes the time to listen. It in no way detracts from the singing of our national anthem.
What does detract from our national anthem is what happened Friday night at the Devaney Center, when a small number of fans made a lot of noise about the silent protest of a few Maryland players who knelt during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Their quiet kneeling was met with loud protests from a small number of fans prior to the playing of the anthem.
The sportsmanship and class of Nebraska fans -- particularly volleyball fans -- is legendary, so this outburst was shocking.
The sportsmanship and class of Nebraska's volleyball team are legendary as well, and the Husker players didn't let the state down, apologizing after the game to Maryland players for the incident.
Coach John Cook, Alberts and Chancellor Ronnie Green joined in voicing their dismay at an uncharacteristic outburst.
“I am disappointed that some of our fans would react that way and apologize to the Maryland volleyball program," Alberts said, "Our athletic events at Nebraska should always be a place where people can come together to enjoy great competition in a respectful environment.”
On Monday, Ricketts made it clear, not surprisingly, that he wasn't a fan of kneeling during the anthem, but he, too, urged fans to show respect.
Maryland player Rainelle Jones Tweeted after the incident, "... I kneel for a purpose, not to disrespect. However being disrespected by others is what I and many other people battle with daily."
The vocal minority protesting this silent act were less thoughtful, with one person reportedly yelling, "Stand up, you piece of trash."
When confronted with a situation, we have to ask ourselves whether we want our reaction to deepen the divides in our nation or try to bridge the gap.
The University of Nebraska chose in both these situations to take the route that will ultimately strengthen our community and our nation.