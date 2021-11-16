Editorial, 11/17: Huskers opt to bridge gap, not widen it

What does detract from our national anthem is what happened Friday night at the Devaney Center, when a small number of fans made a lot of noise about the silent protest of a few Maryland players who knelt during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Their quiet kneeling was met with loud protests from a small number of fans prior to the playing of the anthem.

The sportsmanship and class of Nebraska fans -- particularly volleyball fans -- is legendary, so this outburst was shocking.

The sportsmanship and class of Nebraska's volleyball team are legendary as well, and the Husker players didn't let the state down, apologizing after the game to Maryland players for the incident.

Coach John Cook, Alberts and Chancellor Ronnie Green joined in voicing their dismay at an uncharacteristic outburst.

“I am disappointed that some of our fans would react that way and apologize to the Maryland volleyball program," Alberts said, "Our athletic events at Nebraska should always be a place where people can come together to enjoy great competition in a respectful environment.”

On Monday, Ricketts made it clear, not surprisingly, that he wasn't a fan of kneeling during the anthem, but he, too, urged fans to show respect.