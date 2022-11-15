Editorial, 11/16: Flood plan worth investing more time on

Flooding is easy to understand. High water and low ground are a bad combination.

What Lincoln should do about it as the city faces a wetter future is a lot harder.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission today will consider proposed updates to the city's flood protection regulations. The changes will govern building and land usage until the Federal Emergency Management Agency updates floodplain maps that are currently based on rainfall data more than 60 years old.

In the interim -- and to protect potential investment in affected areas -- the city wants to adopt a plant that, most notably, would double from one foot to two feet the required bottom elevation of buildings above the FEMA's current flood elevation in the 16% of the city identified as being in flood plain.

A coalition of business leaders, developers and civic organizations wants to broaden the public discussion and to examine other options, like using flood abatement structures along with regulations, to protect property.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, in a Journal Star story Sunday by Margaret Reist, noted that the city paused the process last year to give stakeholders and the public more time for discussion.

Based on the reaction to the advancement of this plan -- which would then go on to the City Council for a hearing Dec. 12 and a vote Dec. 19 -- we believe there's value in briefly hitting pause again.

The Planning Commission must hold the proposal up to the city's comprehensive plan and its charge to ensure adequate and affordable housing and should table this issue.

Developers and property owners worry the regulations would add expense or deter costly but needed improvement to buildings. The city acknowledges additional costs would hurt the affordability of housing in the flood plain but notes that ignoring the reality of more rain imperils people and property.

The issues are complicated. The folks on both sides are well-intended. But the stakes are higher than Holmes Lake after a March gully-washer. As important is this issue is -- and it will loom large until FEMA arrives with new maps -- we need more voices and more consensus before we arrive at the best decision.

We could also use more information. The coalition offered to fund an independent study. Kent Seacrest, a lawyer involved in several development projects, said the city was initially open to study but later cooled on it.

We believe there's likely value in a study to ensure we arrive at regulations that balance safety with affordability. While FEMA maps and state law will settle this issue in 5 to 8 years, we believe there's value in taking a little longer to examine options. Rarely does knowing more do harm.

Gaylor Baird emphasizes that every day brings another opportunity for a catastrophic weather event. She's right. But there's wisdom in the adage, "Measure twice. Cut once." Better information and better buy-in will likely produce a better outcome.