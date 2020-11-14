Editorial, 11/15: Urban-rural divide need not be this size chasm

Those results indicate a cultural split, a divide that has been much analyzed.

Some, primarily from the urban view, argue that it’s driven by white resentment and a rural fear of being ignored and left behind, creating a progress-impeding desire to return to the way things never were.

On the other side, analysts see an untrammeled growing majority paying little to no attention to rural problems and culture, imposing its values and agenda on the deeply held, more traditional life outside the city.

That gap, which has been growing for a century since the country became majority urban, will likely never fully close. And, as election results have shown over the last four decades, voters will almost certainly continue to cast their ballots in a manner that reflects where they live.

But in a place like Nebraska, where many of the urban dwellers have rural roots and the economy depends on agriculture, it can, with some effort, rural and urban can come closer together.

That effort starts with developing some understanding of and empathy for the “other side,” dialing down the demonization and degradation of those with whom you disagree on political and cultural issues, and respecting their viewpoints and positions -- a difficult task in the highly social-media driven world.