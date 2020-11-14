Editorial, 11/15: Urban-rural divide need not be this size chasm

A glance at a county-by-county map of the 2020 presidential election results instantly conveys a stark division across the country.
In nearly every state, tightly compacted blue counties that voted for President-elect Joe Biden are surrounded by fields of red, the counties that voted for President Donald Trump.
The blue counties are cities. The red, some suburbs and vast swaths of rural America, areas with few population centers of greater than 100,000 people.
In Nebraska, that red-blue division is even more striking -- and instructive. Just two of the state’s 93 counties show up in blue. But those two counties are Douglas and Lancaster, essentially Omaha and Lincoln
The Nebraska divide is far from surprising and is nothing close to new. For decades, it’s been designated as “the rural-urban split” and has manifested in the Legislature in seemingly intractable conflicts over, to select perhaps the biggest one, property taxes and school funding.
The split, however, is about more than tax policy. The divide revealed itself two years ago when voters in only eight counties supported expanding Medicaid. That initiative passed with 53% of the vote, with the two urban counties more than 60% in favor.
It even emerged, in disturbing fashion when in 26 counties, 21 of them west of Kearney and five mostly in the north-central part of the state, voted against forbidding the use of prisoners as slave labor.
Those results indicate a cultural split, a divide that has been much analyzed.
Some, primarily from the urban view, argue that it’s driven by white resentment and a rural fear of being ignored and left behind, creating a progress-impeding desire to return to the way things never were.
On the other side, analysts see an untrammeled growing majority paying little to no attention to rural problems and culture, imposing its values and agenda on the deeply held, more traditional life outside the city.
That gap, which has been growing for a century since the country became majority urban, will likely never fully close. And, as election results have shown over the last four decades, voters will almost certainly continue to cast their ballots in a manner that reflects where they live.
But in a place like Nebraska, where many of the urban dwellers have rural roots and the economy depends on agriculture, it can, with some effort, rural and urban can come closer together.
That effort starts with developing some understanding of and empathy for the “other side,” dialing down the demonization and degradation of those with whom you disagree on political and cultural issues, and respecting their viewpoints and positions -- a difficult task in the highly social-media driven world.
At some level, people will act and vote based on where they live, rural and urban.
But then, on the political level, policies and programs could be developed through compromise based on that respect as could cultural cooperation and change.
