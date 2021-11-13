Editorial, 11/14: Inaction on tax reform is problem, not local spending

The needed revisions will involve many moving pieces that will no doubt make some Nebraskans unhappy. But, if the No. 1 need in the state is tax relief, as so many senators continue to proclaim, they must compromise in a way that lifts the weight from farmers and also prevents the urban majority from bearing the brunt of funding rural schools.

To do that, farmland valuations need to be adjusted to account for their productivity potential, rather than an arbitrary market value. The state’s funding formula needs to be made more simple and transparent, and the Legislature should redirect tax relief money toward funding schools, with the idea being that more money for schools should decrease local property tax bills.

Finally, senators must avoid the tempting but flawed approach of limiting local control with one-size-fits-all spending caps tied to subjective benchmarks.

The state must uphold its end of the deal to produce lasting reform to reduce property taxes that rank among the highest per-capita in the nation. And school boards, the primary recipients of property tax dollars, must remain effective stewards of tax dollars from streams of revenue that will likely be steadier and larger should such reform occur.