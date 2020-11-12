Editorial, 11/13: State hitting dangerous time during pandemic

A day before the Huskers' first home football game of 2020 and 13 days from Thanksgiving, the state of Nebraska is going through its roughest COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began.

In a three-day stretch last week, Nebraska shattered its new-case record each day and combined for 6,633 cases in that span. Meanwhile, state hospitalizations have tripled in a little more than a month.

The onus of mitigating the spread again falls on the people of Nebraska. Since March, we’ve leaned on pleas for personal responsibility in lieu of state mandates.

But is that enough? Is it time for Gov. Pete Ricketts to put in place stronger restrictions? On Monday, he announced renewed restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, but he continues to reject calls and suggestions that he institute a statewide mask mandate and will not at this time consider a shelter-in-place order, even as he quarantines following contact with a direct exposure.

The timing of the outbreaks is bad -- especially with the holiday season on the horizon.