Editorial, 11/13: A message of hope from Election 2022

The big winner in Tuesday’s election wasn’t any single candidate or political party or issue.

It was American democracy.

Voter turnout nationally and in Nebraska didn’t match the record set in the 2018 midterms. But it was strong, especially in states like Michigan and Wisconsin with hotly contested races or where abortion rights were a driving issue in the campaign.

In Nebraska, about 53% of registered voters, some 656,000 people, either went to the polls Tuesday or cast early ballots in person or by mail. Intriguingly, 68% of those in the 11 small “vote-at-home” counties returned their ballots – a turnout positive that could very well be negatively impacted by the voter ID requirement that voters approved Tuesday.

In Lancaster County, voter turnout was 54%, less than the 2018 midterm record of 61%, but far more than the 47% and 40% marks from 2014 and 2010 respectively.

As important as turnout, elections across the country, and as usual in Nebraska, operated smoothly, with no widespread disruptions caused by “election monitors” or technological issues through the process, including the counting of votes.

Hearteningly, there have been few claims of fraud and “stolen elections,” with most candidates, campaigns and parties – and all in Nebraska—accepting the Tuesday results – a result that, to a great degree, should halt the undermining of the electoral process begun by former President Trump in 2020.

Election deniers, many endorsed by Trump, will, it appears, make up a majority of the Republican House of Representatives caucus in January, which could lead to some contention within the caucus, and in Congress as a whole, over their certain efforts at what they call election “reform.”

But nationally, many, if not most, election deniers lost their races, dimming the possibilities that election denial will become standard operating procedure in the future.

As for specific elections, in Nebraska and Lancaster County, in a general sense, little was changed by Tuesday’s vote. The state will continue to have a Republican governor, an all-GOP congressional delegation and a Legislature dominated by Republicans.

In Lancaster County, as has been the case for at least a decade, Democrats dominated the local elections, nearly sweeping all the partisan and non-partisan contests that pitted them against a Republican. There were multiple close contests in the county and throughout the state – which can be seen as a reflection of sharp, seemingly endless divisions in the country, city and state. But those results can also be read in another way – the closeness in the vote sending a signal that real solutions will require real dialogue and real compromise.

Elections do, indeed, have consequences and it remains to be seen what those will be over the next two years. But Tuesday’s first consequence is already a positive as voters, in casting their ballots in large numbers, protected and, for now, preserved our democracy.