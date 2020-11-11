Editorial, 11/12: State mustn’t delay on casino gambling setup

After Nebraska voters approved expanding Medicaid eligibility in November 2018, the program took its first applications just last month. That wait, just shy of two years, was the longest of any state in the nation – an inexcusable delay.

Just a month after those initial requests were made, Nebraskans again backed three related ballot initiatives to authorize casino gambling in the state – a measure that, like Medicaid expansion, was opposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and a significant number of state senators.

Another slow rollout for another ballot initiative enacted by a majority of Nebraskans would be unacceptable – and simply cannot be repeated.

For his part, Ricketts has said he will respect the will of the people. To fully do so, he must ensure what’s required of his office to implement casino gambling in the state apace.

In Nebraska’s unicameral system of government, voters carry extra weight as the second house of the legislative branch. That authority is intentionally difficult for the Legislature to overturn, requiring 33 of 49 senators to achieve, and must be respected by state government at all levels.