Editorial, 11/12: Abuse report has limitations, reveals progress

Priests in the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln will be holding a day of fasting Friday in “reparation for offenses” identified in Nebraska Attorney General’s report that found 97 cases of church sex abuse in the diocese since the 1930s.
During that day of fasting, Bishop James Conley has ordered priests to conduct three Masses for the “healing of victims,” corollaries to the apology that Conley and the bishops of the Omaha and Grand Island dioceses offered to the 258 victims identified by the report to have suffered abuse by the misconduct of 57 Catholic Church officials.
The apologies, Masses and sentiment are for those who suffered deep physical and psychological harm from the “unfathomable” failure of church officials to protect young people will receive.
None of their abusers will be brought to justice by the legal system. Some, including the longtime pastor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Newman Center connected to most of the abuse cases in Lincoln, are dead. In most of the remaining cases, the statute of limitations on the crimes has expired, making prosecution impossible.
“The reality that we are unable to prosecute the offenders because of the perpetrator’s death, or as a result of the barrier created by the statute of limitations is beyond frustrating,” the report reads.
That, however, was not the most disturbing finding from the three-year investigation:
“The most troubling finding from this report is the fact that on numerous occasions, when there was an opportunity to bring justice to the victims, those in authority chose to place the reputation of the church above the protection of the children who placed their spiritual care in the hands of those in church authority.”
That moral, ethical and legal failure of church authorities in years past appears to have changed, following nationwide investigations of sexual abuse in the church that revealed similar cover ups of ignoring of reports and moving accused priests and a 2002 national conference that established restrictions and procedures to prevent abuse and its coverup.
Those policies from screening and hiring procedures for new priests to rules for engaging with children have led to a decrease in reports of sexual abuse over the last decade, with four cases in the Lincoln Diocese since 2000.
It is incumbent on the church to maintain those safeguards in perpetuity, immediately report any allegations of abuse, new or old, to legal authorities and be transparent to parishioners and the public and parishioners about any abuse, past or present.
While there is little the state can do to directly address the abuse found in the report, the statue of limitations for alleging sex abuse crimes -- whether committed by priests or others in positions of authority -- can and should be loosened by the Legislature, adding at least some additional protection for those who might be abused in the future.