Editorial, 11/12: Abuse report has limitations, reveals progress

“The most troubling finding from this report is the fact that on numerous occasions, when there was an opportunity to bring justice to the victims, those in authority chose to place the reputation of the church above the protection of the children who placed their spiritual care in the hands of those in church authority.”

That moral, ethical and legal failure of church authorities in years past appears to have changed, following nationwide investigations of sexual abuse in the church that revealed similar cover ups of ignoring of reports and moving accused priests and a 2002 national conference that established restrictions and procedures to prevent abuse and its coverup.

Those policies from screening and hiring procedures for new priests to rules for engaging with children have led to a decrease in reports of sexual abuse over the last decade, with four cases in the Lincoln Diocese since 2000.

It is incumbent on the church to maintain those safeguards in perpetuity, immediately report any allegations of abuse, new or old, to legal authorities and be transparent to parishioners and the public and parishioners about any abuse, past or present.

While there is little the state can do to directly address the abuse found in the report, the statue of limitations for alleging sex abuse crimes -- whether committed by priests or others in positions of authority -- can and should be loosened by the Legislature, adding at least some additional protection for those who might be abused in the future.

