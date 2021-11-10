Editorial, 11/11: Honoring veterans should happen all year long

One hundred three years ago, the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, World War I, the war to end all wars, ended. And on subsequent November 11ths, the nation marked Armistice Day.

Sixty-seven years ago, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name to Veterans Day -- a day set aside to give thanks for and pay tribute to our nation's veterans, living and dead, who sacrificed to give us the nation we have today and the hope to create a better one tomorrow.

There will be flags in abundance. There have been and will be parades. There will be moments of silence and solemn tributes.

And then Nov. 12 will be upon us and our minds and lives will move on.

But not so for so many veterans -- and their families. First, there are those who are no longer among us, veterans lost in war or its aftermath. Then there are veterans who struggle after the trauma of war to rebuild a life. And there are others still who simply soldier on among us -- neighbors, friends, relatives who live with the memories and burdens of war and service.

There are, of course, too, those who still serve on active duty or the reserves, ready to sacrifice should our nation need it.