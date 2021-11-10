Editorial, 11/11: Honoring veterans should happen all year long

One hundred three years ago, the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, World War I, the war to end all wars, ended. And on subsequent November 11ths, the nation marked Armistice Day.
Sixty-seven years ago, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name to Veterans Day -- a day set aside to give thanks for and pay tribute to our nation's veterans, living and dead, who sacrificed to give us the nation we have today and the hope to create a better one tomorrow.
There will be flags in abundance. There have been and will be parades. There will be moments of silence and solemn tributes.
And then Nov. 12 will be upon us and our minds and lives will move on.
But not so for so many veterans -- and their families. First, there are those who are no longer among us, veterans lost in war or its aftermath. Then there are veterans who struggle after the trauma of war to rebuild a life. And there are others still who simply soldier on among us -- neighbors, friends, relatives who live with the memories and burdens of war and service.
There are, of course, too, those who still serve on active duty or the reserves, ready to sacrifice should our nation need it.
It's fitting that we mark Veterans Day in the same month we have set aside a special holiday -- Thanksgiving -- to express gratitude for our bounty and good fortune.
So back to Nov. 12. What can we do the day after Veterans Day to that the sacrifice of so many retains its meaning? So their service isn't forgotten? So that their investment in our nation and our future retains is luster?
For starters, we can be generous in our support of veterans organizations and charitable organizations that support them.
We can promote civility as the polar opposite of war. The men and women of this nation didn't fight abroad only to come home to more fighting. Disagreement and dissent are part of participatory government, the foundation of our nation so many have fought for, but anger and incivility shouldn't be.
And speaking of participatory government, we can participate in ours. We can vote, we can campaign, we can run for office ourselves.
The best way to show our appreciation for our veterans' service is to appreciate the freedoms and the nation they have given us.