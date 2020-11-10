Editorial, 11/11: Draft give city blueprint for climate challenge

Less costly, but not less important, will be building resiliency into Lincoln’s food supply, allowing us to be less dependent on outside sources and transportation to keep grocery store shelves stocked, and aligning government policies and business goals with the reality of a more volatile climate. Minor climate changes and major disasters can have big impacts on how the community survives and thrives based on how we prepare – or what we learn – for them.

It’s hard to put a price tag on our peace of mind and security, but at some point we’ll have to. We can only afford to spend so much. Our economy now is pinched by pandemic. Affordable housing remains a challenge. No one is eager to pay more in taxes. So we have to be prepared to spend wisely and recognize that spending for what it really is – an investment in the future.

But ignoring the science and sticking out heads into the flood-washed sand of our next catastrophe will be far more expensive. This plan – fleshed out with public feedback – puts Lincoln in a position to get ahead of the coming crisis and set an example for other communities and our state.

