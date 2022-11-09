Editorial, 11/10: Precaution still rules the day, be it COVID or the flu

For nearly three years, we've urged people to take care of themselves and those around them as we navigated a global pandemic.

We strongly suggested wearing masks in public and encouraged everyone -- especially those at risk -- to get vaccinated.

We advocated for people not feeling well to stay home from work. The days of taking one for the team, punching the clock when you've, say, got the sniffles, are past.

And just as important, we've implored people to have understanding -- and empathy for each other. A mask is a medical choice, not a political statement.

We made it through the pandemic, thanks to being mindful of a virus that we knew nothing about early on and gradually came to understand.

We now know that COVID-19 will be with us forever, but we now know enough about it not to panic at specter of a new variant.

COVID, while still bringing with it a modicum of concern -- more so when the patient is elderly or has a preexisting condition -- is less mysterious and threatening than it was.

But that doesn't mean we can stop taking precautions because we have seen how fast an unknown virus can take hold.

The same caution can be taken in tending to a recent surge of respiratory illnesses that have hit Nebraska this month.

Journal Star medical reporter Matt Olberding wrote last week that officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks.

Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported 238 confirmed RSV cases in October, nearly four times as many as there were in September.

Unlike with COVID-19 and influenza, there are no vaccines for RSV and no effective treatments, other than supportive care to help children fight off the illness on their own, which most are able to do.

It's important for parents to look for signs of complications such as breathing problems and dehydration and get their children to appropriate medical care.

Again, we should be able to use the knowledge and experience gleaned over the last three years to get through this outbreak.

Common sense -- rest and plenty of fluids, as well avoiding close contact with friends and family members if you're not feeling well -- should continue to rule the day.

Another flu season is upon us. Consider getting the shot, which won't guarantee you'll get through the winter without contracting the virus, but it will increase our odds of staying healthy.

We have learned a lot in the last few years. We should use it.