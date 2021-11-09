Editorial, 11/10: Frost is deserving of another year

Close losses are often an indictment of the coaching staff. Four offensive assistants were fired this week, just hours after Alberts announced Frost would be back next year.

Someone had to take the fall for the 3-7 record thus far this year. The buzzards circling above Memorial Stadium demanded it. And more importantly, something did have to change.

And now that hard decisions have been made, it's time to remind the fan base of a very important point: It's OK to look with a critical eye, while showing patience.

Temper expectations, but demand that this program, which means so much to an entire state, shows progress while it can be held up as an example of the highest athletic, academic and moral standards.

Demand that Frost hold himself and everyone in his program to the highest standards -- on and off the field. That won't guarantee football victories, we realize, but it's far more important that this football program continue to be a source of statewide pride.

This hasn't been the storybook homecoming for Frost, the boy from Wood River, but we're only four chapters into a tale we hope will last for years to come.