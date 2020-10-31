Editorial, 11/1: Pandemic will reshape downtown Lincoln

In the blink of an eye this spring, downtown Lincoln changed.
Office buildings sit largely empty, with most employees working remotely. Restaurants, salons and bars went months without seating a customer. Several businesses closed up shop – some temporarily, some permanently. These and other stories were part of the Journal Star’s examination last Sunday of what’s been dubbed the “downtown ghost town.”
For as quickly as the flow of the city core was disrupted, the balance of the days, months and years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic has disappeared. More than seven months later, it’s unclear when – or if – the comfortable flow of people and business in the heart of Lincoln will return.
And, when it does, it will certainly look different.
This pandemic has, in the short term, shaken us to the core, exposed deep divides and brought out stories of hope and heartbreak. But the longer term? That remains unknown – and will for the foreseeable future.
At some point, though, the pandemic, and its legacy of death and economic destruction, will end. When that day finally comes, Lincoln will find itself at a crossroads.
Beloved restaurants, bars, live music venues and other retailers rely on foot traffic. But there’s no guarantee it will return to pre-pandemic levels downtown.
The office buildings downtown provide somewhat of a captive audience, as does the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. But the nature of delivery for work and education are in for a cloudy future, as technology quickly adapted to allow both to be completed remotely.
Then what?
As the Red Hot Chili Peppers note, “Destruction leads to very rough road, but it also breeds creation.” The slate won’t be completely blank, obviously, but a paradigm shift is inevitable for downtown Lincoln. For all the harm this virus has done to people’s lives and livelihoods, the city’s core can emerge stronger with the proper vision and direction. COVID-19 can knock us as a community down for some time; it can't knock us out.
Doing so will take all of us.
It requires Lincolnites to support our small businesses and provide an accommodating environment for entrepreneurs to take a chance. It requires Lincolnites to patronize local businesses. It requires elected officials to look at the long-term picture and bring to fruition their goals for the most vibrant Capital City in our yet-to-be-determined reality going forward.
Lincoln, like all other cities, is built to accommodate the world that existed before most people had ever heard of a coronavirus or Zoom. The pandemic that’s made those words integral parts of our vocabulary will also shape the city in the years to come.
Nowhere is that more true than downtown. Though the present ghost-town feel will be only temporary, the changes that result from this pandemic will shape the heart of Lincoln for generations to come.
