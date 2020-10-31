Editorial, 11/1: Pandemic will reshape downtown Lincoln

The office buildings downtown provide somewhat of a captive audience, as does the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. But the nature of delivery for work and education are in for a cloudy future, as technology quickly adapted to allow both to be completed remotely.

Then what?

As the Red Hot Chili Peppers note, “Destruction leads to very rough road, but it also breeds creation.” The slate won’t be completely blank, obviously, but a paradigm shift is inevitable for downtown Lincoln. For all the harm this virus has done to people’s lives and livelihoods, the city’s core can emerge stronger with the proper vision and direction. COVID-19 can knock us as a community down for some time; it can't knock us out.

Doing so will take all of us.

It requires Lincolnites to support our small businesses and provide an accommodating environment for entrepreneurs to take a chance. It requires Lincolnites to patronize local businesses. It requires elected officials to look at the long-term picture and bring to fruition their goals for the most vibrant Capital City in our yet-to-be-determined reality going forward.