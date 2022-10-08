Editorial, 10/9: Solid choices highlight three legislative races

The Journal Star editorial board continues its 2022 general election endorsements with three contests for the Nebraska Legislature.

In District 46, the Journal Star editorial board endorses Danielle Conrad, who ably represented the district for eight years before being term-limited in 2014.

Conrad, an attorney, will bring an earned knowledge of how to get things done back to the Legislature, which sees a high percentage of its members turn over each election, and, through her previous work – both in and out of the unicameral, will be a leader in solving the state’s corrections crisis through means beyond building new prisons.

Her opponent, City Councilman James Michael Bowers has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments on the council and would prioritize protection of public education, access to health care and help for working families.

In large measure, Conrad and Bowers, both Democrats, agree on their positions on issues, differing only in their priorities. Conrad, however, earns an edge through her experience and proven legislative leadership.

In District 26, the Journal Star editorial board endorses George Dungan III to replace term-limited Sen. Matt Hansen.

Dungan, until recently a Lancaster County public defender, will use his experience to work to reduce incarceration through increasing mental health services and problem solving courts and will prioritize affordable health care, public education and increasing jobs.

His opponent, Russ Barger, a former assistant attorney general and member of the Lower Platte South NRD board, who declined an invitation for an editorial board interview, would emphasize tax reduction as a more conservative option to Dungan.

However, based on the area’s previous voting record in both state and city elections, Dungan is better suited to represent the district and earns the board’s endorsement.

In District 24, which covers York, Seward, Polk and part of Butler counties, the Journal Star editorial board endorses retired family physician Patrick Hotovy.

Hotovy, who would prioritize budget and tax reduction, would, most valuably, bring his medical experience to the Legislature as it works on issues such as abortion, Medicaid and mental health and drug addiction within the corrections crisis.

His opponent, Jana Hughes, would bring her fact-based engineering, family farm and manufacturing background to the Legislature. On issues, however, she and Hotovy, both Republicans, are in agreement.

Both candidates support public voting rather than secret ballots for legislative leadership positions, a troubling change that would undermine and damage the nonpartisan Legislature, a key element in the state’s unique one-house legislature.

Hotovy’s experience as a physician and measured approach to the issues, however, earns the board’s endorsement.

Endorsements for Lancaster County Districts 2 and 28 will come next week.

About our endorsements

As with all of our editorial board opinions, our election endorsements don’t necessarily reflect the unanimous opinions of our members but rather a consensus. We arrive at them after candidate interviews, reviewing news stories and research. While we consider the board an advocate for the community, our endorsements, and all our opinions, are intended to initiate discussion.