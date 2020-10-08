Editorial, 10/9: Palmtag, Hilgers and Raikes earn endorsements for Legislature

The Journal Star editorial board offers three more endorsements in Lincoln-area legislative races.

District 1

The bruising race between Republicans Janet Palmtag and Sen. Julie Slama in Southeast Nebraska shows no signs of abating until Election Day. After good conversations with both candidates, the editorial board believes Palmtag will best represent the district in the Legislature.

Years of service in statewide offices, such as leadership positions with the Nebraska Economic Development Commission and the Nebraska President’s Advisory Council, give the real estate broker the best perspective to meet the needs of her district. Her message of bipartisanship – along with a long list of Democratic and Republican backers – and deep roots in District 1 make her the better candidate.

Slama hit the ground running after being appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018 and shepherded a civics reform bill to passage. But Palmtag strikes the board as the conservative best suited for the seat.

District 21

Incumbent Sen. Mike Hilgers served northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County well for four years and has earned the opportunity to do so for four more years.