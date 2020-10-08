Editorial, 10/9: Palmtag, Hilgers and Raikes earn endorsements for Legislature

The Journal Star editorial board offers three more endorsements in Lincoln-area legislative races.
District 1
The bruising race between Republicans Janet Palmtag and Sen. Julie Slama in Southeast Nebraska shows no signs of abating until Election Day. After good conversations with both candidates, the editorial board believes Palmtag will best represent the district in the Legislature.
Years of service in statewide offices, such as leadership positions with the Nebraska Economic Development Commission and the Nebraska President’s Advisory Council, give the real estate broker the best perspective to meet the needs of her district. Her message of bipartisanship – along with a long list of Democratic and Republican backers – and deep roots in District 1 make her the better candidate.
Slama hit the ground running after being appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018 and shepherded a civics reform bill to passage. But Palmtag strikes the board as the conservative best suited for the seat.
District 21
Incumbent Sen. Mike Hilgers served northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County well for four years and has earned the opportunity to do so for four more years.
No accomplishment in his first term means more to Lincoln than his successful effort to speed up financing and construction of the South Beltway, even though it’s far from his district. The pragmatic Republican, who chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board, is an outside-the-box thinker who’s well positioned to lead in a second term.
Political newcomer Brodey Weber has challenged Hilgers for the seat. The lifelong Lincoln resident certainly has the potential to serve in elected office, but the experience and accomplishments Hilgers achieved in his first term merit his reelection.
District 23
Retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln education professor Helen Raikes offers the background and track record needed in the Nebraska Legislature. She and her late husband, former Sen. Ron Raikes, were instrumental in many of the state’s early childhood programs.
Like her husband -- one of the most effective deal-makers and service-minded state senators in recent memory -- she’s a political independent. The officially nonpartisan Legislature, especially today, needs more people who don’t answer to political parties or partisan pressure.
Though Sen. Bruce Bostelman, the incumbent, said he didn't have time to meet with the editorial board, his votes and positions in the Legislature offer a window into his beliefs. Raikes’ priorities align more closely with what this rapidly changing district and Nebraska as a whole need.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!