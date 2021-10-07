Editorial, 10/8: LPS' rebound in enrollment shows COVID drop a mirage

That targeted effort should help students overcome the learning loss experienced over the last year. But it must be continued for longer than a school year to ensure that the students have caught up from the pandemic loss, even after the federal funds have expired.

The return to enrollment growth also resumes the pressure to build enough schools to accommodate increasing numbers of students in future years that LPS, its board and Lincoln voters have had to address over the last couple decades.

To that end, Lincoln Northwest, one of two high schools being built with a $290 million bond issue that passed last year, will open next fall. Standing Bear High School is set to open in the fall of 2023, while Robinson Elementary School, also being paid for by the bond issue, will open in the fall of 2022.

Given that the average increase of 250 students per year is much smaller than the 1,000 or more experienced a decade earlier, the new schools will be sufficient in the near term.

But with the number of immigrants increasing and the resumption of refugee resettlement in the city, particularly those from Afghanistan, LPS enrollment is very likely to rise at higher numbers than 250 a year in the near future.

Such an increase can only be good for LPS and Lincoln. But it will continue to create the kind of challenges that have to be welcomed after last year’s enrollment drop and this year’s rebound of more students in the system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0