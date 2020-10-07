Editorial, 10/8: Geist, Wishart, Bostar deserve chance to serve

Today, the Journal Star editorial board offers its endorsements in three of Lincoln’s legislative districts.

District 25

The residents of east Lincoln’s District 25 would be best served by reelecting Sen. Suzanne Geist to the Legislature. Geist touts the experience she gained in her first term and the relationships she’s built with other lawmakers. We concur that she has grown as state senator, and she has shown that she can work cooperatively to get things done.

Geist drew fire from critics earlier this year when she admitted that she failed to understand the scope of racial inequality until after the killing of George Floyd by police officer in Minneapolis. Admitting a shortcoming and pledging to improve are commodities in short supply among politicians.

She emphasizes creativity in approaches with prison overcrowding and dealing with the place mental health and law enforcement issues intersect, a necessary priority in the next session. Her opponent, Stephany Pleasant, brings valuable life experience to the race. Geist brings legislative experience.

District 27