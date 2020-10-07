Editorial, 10/8: Geist, Wishart, Bostar deserve chance to serve

Today, the Journal Star editorial board offers its endorsements in three of Lincoln’s legislative districts.
District 25
The residents of east Lincoln’s District 25 would be best served by reelecting Sen. Suzanne Geist to the Legislature. Geist touts the experience she gained in her first term and the relationships she’s built with other lawmakers. We concur that she has grown as state senator, and she has shown that she can work cooperatively to get things done.
Geist drew fire from critics earlier this year when she admitted that she failed to understand the scope of racial inequality until after the killing of George Floyd by police officer in Minneapolis. Admitting a shortcoming and pledging to improve are commodities in short supply among politicians.
She emphasizes creativity in approaches with prison overcrowding and dealing with the place mental health and law enforcement issues intersect, a necessary priority in the next session. Her opponent, Stephany Pleasant, brings valuable life experience to the race. Geist brings legislative experience.
District 27
Sen. Anna Wishart has been a strong voice for her west and south Lincoln district since her election in 2016, and her reelection would serve the community and the state. She has been a leader of the medical marijuana movement and has been involved in a host of bills related to social issues, criminal justice reform and corrections.
Wishart articulates a vision of a community capable of drawing and retaining younger residents – both through government policies and incentives to business. Many of the issues she has worked on fit those quality-of-life issues that are important to young families and recent college graduates. Even when her bills fail to advance, they bring attention to important issues and foster dialogue.
Wishart’s opponent is Brenda Bickford. But Wishart’s unique perspective and experience make her the superior candidate.
District 29
Eliot Bostar earns the editorial board’s endorsement in south-central Lincoln’s District 29 to replace Kate Bolz, who was term-limited and is running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Bostar brings experience working in state government and particular expertise in environmental issues.
Bostar is interested in increasing the state’s tax base, including reconsidering sales tax exemptions except for household goods, as a way to help fund public education and property tax relief, and he cites a strong commitment to nonpartisanship, arguing that environmental and conservation policies he would support cut across party lines.
Bostar’s opponent, Jacob Campbell, a military veteran, has a variety of life experiences and professional experiences – including as a staffer in the Legislature – to draw upon, but Bostar’s interests align more closely with what Nebraskans need from our Legislature.
