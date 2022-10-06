Editorial, 10/7: Voter ID fixes an issue state doesn't face

Driven by former President Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and massive voter fraud, election security has become a contentious political issue that has generated attempts to change election and voting laws across the country.

In Nebraska, that effort produced a successful petition drive that resulted in Initiative 432, which, if approved by voters, would require a valid photo ID to vote.

Given that Nebraska has had few, if any reported incidents of voter fraud, the initiative is, essentially, addressing a problem that does not exist in the state.

Even if seen as a need to reassure voters that ballots are secure, it will make it more difficult, if not impossible for many to vote, disenfranchising those who don’t have or can’t afford a state ID, a population largely made up of seniors, disabled people, poor and minorities.

That is a solution that would likely suppress the vote, the opposite of the constitutional guarantees of a right to vote for all citizens age 18 and older.

For those reasons, the Journal Star editorial board recommends a vote against Initiative 432 and voter ID.

Amendment 1 good for state, Lincoln

Airports in every state except Nebraska can utilize government revenue to develop commercial air service by guaranteeing a specific amount of income for carriers that bring new flights to the city.

The state Constitution, however, prohibits the use of government revenues for such projects and must be amended. That section of the Constitution has previously been similarly amended to allow tax increment financing in the state.

Amendment 1 was unanimously approved by the Legislature and should be approved by voters, especially those in Lincoln as the Lincoln Airport will be the biggest beneficiary of the change as it continues its efforts to attract additional air service.

A tough call on minimum wage, Initiative 433

If approved, Initiative 433 would incrementally increase the minimum wage in Nebraska from the current $9 per hour to $15 per hour by 2025.

The measure’s proponents argue that the minimum wage needs to be increased to move Nebraska, traditionally a low-wage state, closer to a “living wage,” e.g. that working a 40-hour-per-week job can supply adequate income for housing, food and other necessities.

Opponents are concerned about the impact of the minimum wage increases on small businesses, especially those in rural communities, where housing and other costs are far lower than in Lincoln and Omaha.

The editorial board split on the initiative and does not have a voting recommendation.

About our endorsements

As with all of our editorial board opinions, our election endorsements don’t necessarily reflect the unanimous opinions of our members but rather a consensus. We arrive at them after candidate interviews, reviewing news stories and research. While we consider the board an advocate for the community, our endorsements, and all our opinions, are intended to initiate discussion.