Editorial, 10/7: Sasse has room to improve as he prepares for a second term

Despite this, Sasse remains an overwhelming favorite to cruise to reelection.

His Democratic opponents are primary nominee Chris Janicek, who should have withdrawn following the revelation of vulgar texts about a staffer, and Preston Love Jr., whom the state party drafted last month for a write-in campaign.

Love – a longtime community organizer in north Omaha, university professor and former Husker football player – makes a very accomplished candidate, and we wish his name appeared on the ballot to give voters more of a contrast with Sasse.

Sometimes, the editorial board’s policy preferences match the senator, on items such as the importance of free trade and First Amendment protections. Other times, they differ, as with his votes permitting President Trump to declare an emergency for border wall funding, approving tax cuts that swelled the national debt or against increasing unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though, as Sasse correctly pointed out to the editorial board last week, compromise requires the civility and willingness to compromise he’s often preached.