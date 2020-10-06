Editorial, 10/7: Sasse has room to improve as he prepares for a second term

From Fremont to Yale and back again, Sen. Ben Sasse has earned headlines – some praiseworthy, others critical – for his scholarly musings and sometimes puzzling actions, but it’s clear he has plenty of untapped potential yet to fulfill.
Accordingly, Sasse has earned the Journal Star editorial board’s endorsement for his reelection bid this fall, but the board offers it with the hope he meets that high bar.
We see flashes of Sasse’s possibility to be a game-changer during his discussions about the future, detailing topics such as the importance of work in the age of automation and the idea of decoupling health insurance from employers as job churn grows.
Nebraska’s junior senator also paves a different path for American conservatives to follow.
Rather than the unpredictable, zero-sum populism of the current Republican standard bearer, President Donald Trump, Sasse represents a more classical approach espousing liberty and limited government, as conservatism should embody.
He told the editorial board he criticizes the president both in private and public, but Nebraskans deserve to see more of these rebukes when Trump deserves them. Yet Nebraska’s junior senator often garners headlines for the two books he’s published while in office or his cringe-worthy commencement speech to his hometown high school.
Despite this, Sasse remains an overwhelming favorite to cruise to reelection.
His Democratic opponents are primary nominee Chris Janicek, who should have withdrawn following the revelation of vulgar texts about a staffer, and Preston Love Jr., whom the state party drafted last month for a write-in campaign.
Love – a longtime community organizer in north Omaha, university professor and former Husker football player – makes a very accomplished candidate, and we wish his name appeared on the ballot to give voters more of a contrast with Sasse.
Sometimes, the editorial board’s policy preferences match the senator, on items such as the importance of free trade and First Amendment protections. Other times, they differ, as with his votes permitting President Trump to declare an emergency for border wall funding, approving tax cuts that swelled the national debt or against increasing unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though, as Sasse correctly pointed out to the editorial board last week, compromise requires the civility and willingness to compromise he’s often preached.
His stated disdain for partisan gridlock, too, represents a breath of fresh air – at least when it’s realized. Sasse’s talk and walk aren’t always in lockstep, though his intentions and goals appear to be in the right place. As he often says and reiterated to the board, party labels shouldn’t divide us the way they do.
Again, that underscores the promise we see in Sasse. A second term brings seniority and increased institutional knowledge, both of which we hope allow him to be the best representative for all Nebraskans.
