Editorial, 10/7: LPD committed to bringing the right kind of officers to the force

Therein lies the challenge.

The growing diversity of Lincoln has given rise to the the need for a more diverse police force, which may require new recruiting techniques. And a wider hiring window may help boost applications.

LPD's attrition rate is about 6% annually -- or about 18 officers. Most simply retire, but others have been lured to Omaha or have left the profession altogether. That means, in order for Lincoln to remain fully staffed at its current rate, it must hiring at least 18 new officers each year.

Building up staffing will take time. The department's current academy class is made up of 19 officers in training, and 17 of them won't patrol Lincoln's streets until next summer. It takes time to go from recruit to working officer.

In fact, if current trends hold, LPD will lose a dozen or more officers by the time the bulk of the academy class emerges in May. That's why it's essential to keep the pipeline filled.

And building a force that mirrors the community takes intentionality and effort, but it's more important than ever.