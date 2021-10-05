Editorial, 10/6: Health care workers deserve ongoing support

The images 18 months ago were haunting.
Nurses, deep grooves cut in their faces from masks, struggling to keep COVID patients alive. Doctors wrestling with a thousand unknowns while the true scope of the pandemic came into focus. And hospital administrators dealing with an unprecedented demand for beds, equipment and care amid material shortages caused by demand and supply-chain strain.
Those toiling in any capacity in the health care field were rightly hailed as heroes. They kept people alive, kept families informed and kept us safe with their care, communication and research.
Those same workers, now, according to a recent Associated Press news story, are finding themselves on the receiving end of threats and harassment -- on the job and in the community.
“A year ago, we’re health care heroes and everybody’s clapping for us,” said Dr. Stu Coffman, a Dallas-based emergency room physician, quoted in the AP story. “And now we’re being in some areas harassed and disbelieved and ridiculed for what we’re trying to do, which is just depressing and frustrating.”
This mistreatment comes as they treat patients amid mask mandates, vaccine requirements and coronavirus variants that are causing resurgences of infections in some communities.
So what happened?
Masks, vaccines, even the coronavirus itself have fallen victim to misinformation and manipulation -- seemingly often for political purposes.
Despite the wider swath of death and disruption, COVID, some have argued, is no different from the flu. Mask mandates and vaccination requirements have, for a vocal minority, become more about freedom than science or medicine.
Health care workers have always used the best tools and knowledge at their disposal to keep us alive -- whether we are threatened by cancer, heart disease, polio or smallpox. We can hope for nothing more, and we've come to expect nothing less.
And yet not only have we put them on the front lines of a lingering public health crisis. We have put them on the front lines of political battle.
Health care has never been a low-stress field. Medical personnel deal with people on some of their worst days. They help patients face pain and fear. They help loved ones face worry and grief. They trade in matters of life and death each day.
While the immediate strain of the pandemic may have been worse months ago, its cumulative effect weighs heavily on our health care workers. If they were heroes a year ago, they're even more heroic now for their continued service. They deserve our respect, not our abuse.