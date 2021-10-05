Editorial, 10/6: Health care workers deserve ongoing support

Masks, vaccines, even the coronavirus itself have fallen victim to misinformation and manipulation -- seemingly often for political purposes.

Despite the wider swath of death and disruption, COVID, some have argued, is no different from the flu. Mask mandates and vaccination requirements have, for a vocal minority, become more about freedom than science or medicine.

Health care workers have always used the best tools and knowledge at their disposal to keep us alive -- whether we are threatened by cancer, heart disease, polio or smallpox. We can hope for nothing more, and we've come to expect nothing less.

And yet not only have we put them on the front lines of a lingering public health crisis. We have put them on the front lines of political battle.

Health care has never been a low-stress field. Medical personnel deal with people on some of their worst days. They help patients face pain and fear. They help loved ones face worry and grief. They trade in matters of life and death each day.

While the immediate strain of the pandemic may have been worse months ago, its cumulative effect weighs heavily on our health care workers. If they were heroes a year ago, they're even more heroic now for their continued service. They deserve our respect, not our abuse.

