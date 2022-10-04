Editorial, 10/5: Police assessment provides map for road ahead

An independent assessment of workplace conditions and culture within the Lincoln Police Department was equal parts disappointing, unsurprising and hopeful.

It was disappointing that almost half of the female respondents to a survey commissioned by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird by Century Policing Solutions reported they had been discriminated against on the job.

The survey drew data from 330 LPD employees, almost three-fourths of them sworn officers. About 16% of those were female. Among the civilian staffers, a little over a quarter of respondents, just under half were female.

Additionally disappointing, the report noted the "polarization" of respondents, some of whom offered concrete examples of harassment or discrimination and some of whom reported never seeing or experiencing any.

Changing a culture involves changing individuals, and that's harder when folks don't agree on what they see.

Reports of harassment and discrimination within the police department were not news. There have been lawsuits settled and dismissed, firings and resignations. Concerns over these incidents was behind the commissioning of the $110,000 study.

The assessment seems to indicate in many places that the right policies are in place and the right words used, but practice may be different from policy, so it puts pressure on creating a system where officers and staff feel comfortable and protected in bringing forth complaints. The people who keep us safe deserve to work in an environment they perceive as safe.

In that vein, the report suggests that complaints be referred outside the department for investigation, a change from a recently-enacted policy that puts a sworn Internal Affairs officer in charge of complaints.

The hope comes in the form of 28 recommendations the report makes to rectify culture and improve processes. Neither the department nor the study authors divulged much in terms of specific problems and complaints, so one can only hope the recommendations are responsive to real-life issues.

Many relate to quelling perceived favoritism in treatment and promotions. Fewer seem to attack the cultural and personal issues that plague the department. And while, for now, LPD officers are the highest paid in the state, the report notes that getting officers in the front door isn't the long-term solution to chronic understaffing; the department needs to understand how to keep staff, too.

Mayor Gaylor Baird has professed her confidence in Chief Theresa Ewins, hired after the window of time many of the known incidents occurred. Ewins and her team find themselves in a challenging place. It's imperative that this report spurs action.

We hope that there's a follow-up study in a couple of years to assess changes made and that in the meantime the department is as transparent with taxpayers as possible about the work that's being done, because few issues matter as much as public safety.