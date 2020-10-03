Editorial, 10/4: COVID-19 still wreaking havoc on Nebraska's farm economy

Estimates are that 35% to 50% of Nebraska’s net farm income from 2020 will come not from the sale of livestock and crops, but from federal financial assistance.

That is the stunning measure of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the state’s largest industry. And it will be months, perhaps years, before the ag economy recovers to its pre-COVID-19 levels.

COVD-19 staggered agriculture with a one-two punch in the spring, the Nebraska Farm Bureau found in a report issued last week.

In mid-March, the shutdown of food service at restaurants, schools and businesses instantly wiped out the sector, known as HRI, that accounted for 54% percent of pre-COVID 19 food consumption.

At the same time, consumers hit grocery stores. But the HRI and retail grocery sectors have different supply chains which weren’t prepared for the sudden shutdown of one and skyrocketing demand at the other, which led to shortages in some stores and contributed to a downturn in commodity prices.

The second punch came in April when COVID-19 raced through meatpacking plants, forcing facilities to operate at 50% to 70% of capacity. That led to skyrocketing meat prices at the retail level, a plunge in livestock prices and the costs of additional feed to keep animals, which led some to be euthanized.