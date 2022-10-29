Editorial, 10/30: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska

In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium.

Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.

The “cathedral of college football” that College Sports Network calls the No. 1 stadium in college football is in need of another upgrade, but this time it's not about capacity.

“We have a 100 year old stadium that is iconic that we love,” said Athletics Director Trev Alberts. “The reality is there has been so much change and so much technological change, and I think we’re behind. I think we need to dive into how do we ensure that the next 50 to 100 years of Memorial Stadium that that fan experience and that modernization is there.”

To that end, the NU Board of Regents this month approved a plan to hire a third-party firm that will help move the fundraising, design and construction of the renovation along in the coming years.

Exactly what that project will address and what it will cost won’t be determined for months. But it’s certain to be expensive, extensive, phased in over a number of years and, as it is implemented, disruptive for the fans who filled the place at least a half dozen times every season.

Among the near certainties to be addressed is South Stadium, which has been largely unchanged since it opened in 1972. Changes will include widening seats, which happened in the north stadium in 2017, and are likely to include incorporating the stand-alone South Stadium with the east and west sides of the stadium.

In fact, Alberts has a goal to connect all four sides of Memorial Stadium with concourses, a feature common to modern stadia.

The cost of the renovation?

NU administrators said a limited version of the project could move forward with $200 million in private donations. That number, however, could rise to as much as $500 million, if those funds can be raised.

No money has yet been raised for the project, which truly is in its infancy. And the availability of funds, which will not come from tax dollars or student tuition and fees, will, in large part, determine the scope of the project.

While certain to happen, the fan disruptions are contingent on the scope of the project’s scope.

Some seats are sure to be lost in the South Stadium. Construction may temporarily reduce that number. More seats will be lost with new construction which will have to adhere to Americans with Disability Act regulations.

And, as the building of the Go Big athletic training facility east of the stadium has already shown, construction will likely make getting in, out and around the stadium complicated for years.

Because of those disruptions, It’s imperative that NU -- both the athletics department and administration –- keep fans, so virtually all Nebraskans, and season ticket holders in particular, updated and as fully informed as possible as the project moves forward.

There won’t be a more visible, scrutinized and impactful construction project anywhere in the state during the time that Memorial Stadium is being renovated, however long that will be.