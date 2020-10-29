Editorial, 10/30: Recall effort has no merit, belies intent of process

Courts are also almost certain to affirm the city’s constitutional authority to issue directed health measures under policing powers, destroying the recall efforts arguments of overreach and abuse of power.

Given those facts, the effort to force a referendum on Gaylor Baird and the council members becomes an abuse of the recall process.

Put simply, challenging the mask mandate and the quick approval of Lopez is a dispute over policy rather than malfeasance in office, the standard intended for recall by the state and city founders more than 150 years ago.

As evidenced by two failed attempts to recall Omaha mayors in the last decade, the efforts largely accomplish nothing but to divide a community. And, if recalls go to a vote as did a 2011 Omaha effort, wasting taxpayer dollars. In Lincoln, that would be $275,000 to $325,000 to conduct an election if all five recall efforts were on a ballot.

Last year, the attempt to recall Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert collapsed when organizers failed to get the signatures required to force a vote. That would be the best possible outcome for the ill-conceived, near frivolous, unnecessary attempt to recall Gaylor Baird and the council members, who have done admirable, not condemnable, work during the pandemic.