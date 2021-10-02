Editorial, 10/3: State Patrol faces critical moment after drug thefts

Drugs fueling Lincoln’s summer rash of overdoses, most involving fentanyl-laced cocaine, came from an astounding location, according to law enforcement – the Nebraska State Patrol’s own evidence locker.

A former evidence technician and her boyfriend have been charged, and both the State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department say the wave of drug-induced hospitalizations and deaths has subsided following the questioning and eventual arrest of the two suspects.

But the damage from this sad situation will linger for far longer. Families lost loved ones. Suspects’ right to a fair trial may have been compromised. Faith in Nebraska’s statewide law enforcement agency to serve and protect has been shaken.

As such, the Nebraska State Patrol finds itself in a difficult position, following the abuse of the public trust alleged to have been committed by the former employee. The agency must be forthcoming about its failures, study the processes in place and then explain the changes being made in the wake of this bombshell.

State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said only one person in the entire department had the unfettered access required to abscond with drugs – and that individual has now been charged with the theft of more than $1.2 million in drugs.