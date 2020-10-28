Editorial, 10/29: Participation in census a point of pride for Lincoln

Football aside, we probably shouldn't be surprised that of the 89 U.S. cities with populations of 250,000 or more, Lincoln topped the list in self-reporting to the recently completed U.S. Census.
If you expand the net to cities with at least 200,000 people, Lincoln still came in third out of 118, tying with Boise, Idaho.
"By those metrics, Lincoln stood out," said David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
The state as a whole also fared well, with its 71.9% response rate ranking fourth behind Minnesota, Washington and Wisconsin.
So, should we really be surprised that 77.7% of Lincoln residents self-reported by either taking the online census or filling out the paper form and mailing it in?
This is a city that prides itself on its low crime rate and quality of life -- two things that come to pass because most here are intent on following the rules and adhering to the laws.
We'd like to believe that most people here understand that being underserved and underrepresented by government is a concern the U.S. Census is designed to help remedy. By getting an accurate reading of its population, Lincoln will be represented as well as it can be in things like federal funding and electoral seats.
The skeptics will say that Lincoln's place atop this list only goes to bolster the claim that the town is filled with former elementary school hall monitors.
We collectively giggle at the analogy, but know it's better to live in a city with civic-minded individuals than in other places where such a community spirit might not be the case.
It's all part of Lincoln's charm and desirability -- a big city that feels small because the people here care.
Make your voice heard — vote by Tuesday
Tuesday is Election Day, so please cast your ballots by then if you haven't already. To check the status of your ballot or locate your polling place, please visit: votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/. In Lancaster County, ballots can be dropped off at the Election Commissioner's office, 601 N. 46th St., or any library in Lincoln, Waverly and Hickman.
A reminder of the Journal Star editorial board's endorsements in contested races:
* U.S. President: Joe Biden.
* U.S. Senate: Ben Sasse.
* U.S. House District 1: Kate Bolz.
* Nebraska Legislature: Janet Palmtag (District 1), Mike Hilgers (District 21), Helen Raikes (District 23), Suzanne Geist (District 25), Anna Wishart (District 27), Eliot Bostar (District 29).
