Editorial, 10/29: Participation in census a point of pride for Lincoln

Football aside, we probably shouldn't be surprised that of the 89 U.S. cities with populations of 250,000 or more, Lincoln topped the list in self-reporting to the recently completed U.S. Census.

If you expand the net to cities with at least 200,000 people, Lincoln still came in third out of 118, tying with Boise, Idaho.

"By those metrics, Lincoln stood out," said David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The state as a whole also fared well, with its 71.9% response rate ranking fourth behind Minnesota, Washington and Wisconsin.

So, should we really be surprised that 77.7% of Lincoln residents self-reported by either taking the online census or filling out the paper form and mailing it in?

This is a city that prides itself on its low crime rate and quality of life -- two things that come to pass because most here are intent on following the rules and adhering to the laws.