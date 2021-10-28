Editorial, 10/29: Nebraska mustn’t interfere with its private employers on vaccine rules

Furthermore, most of the signatories are the loudest voices decrying their version of government overreach that they see fit. When a bill that would have barred discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity was on the legislative docket, for example, many of these same elected officials said that such a prohibition infringed upon those businesses’ rights.

Just as a sword cuts both directions, so, too, do arguments about what businesses can and can’t legally do.

Compulsory vaccinations, for those who are unaware, have been required in schools for ages and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court for even longer. They’ve been a societal responsibility for decades – a small cost to pay for mitigating and eradicating several diseases.

Lastly, the personal liberty cited doesn’t force people to get the vaccinations they absolutely should to help protect them – and all of us – from the pandemic. Simply put, the choice to not get vaccinated brings with it ramifications, just the same as how freedom of speech doesn’t bring freedom from consequences.

For all the upheaval COVID-19 has caused, ranging from inconvenience to heartbreak, the best way to return to normal is to collectively embrace the preventative measures needed to put the virus behind us as well as possible.

Rather, Nebraska’s elected officials are unfortunately spending their time and effort aiming to erect roadblocks on the path back to something resembling normality – at the expense of our state’s businesses.