Editorial, 10/28: Toll roads should be on table for East Beltway

Lincoln’s South Beltway is an 11-mile stretch in a physical sense. It’s been a much longer journey metaphorically. The idea of a beltway around Lincoln goes back more than a half-century.
Construction of the south chunk of the project hit full-steam on this spring, with a targeted completion date of spring 2024. The monumental effort combines local, state and federal funding and employs a pay-as-you-go measure created by state legislators.
The accelerated pace of work on the $352 million South Beltway has taken persistence and a hefty dose of creativity.
At a virtual forum held by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Kyle Schneweis, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, suggested that same type of creativity will be necessary for the even larger East Beltway project, which will connect Interstate 80 and Nebraska 2 in the area of 127th Street.
Perhaps most jarring in Schneweis’ remarks was his mention of the possibility of it being a toll road. He said he was no fan of toll roads, but Lincoln’s experience with the South Beltway shows that every option needs to be on the table when it comes to financing and complete a project of this magnitude.
And he’s right.
Toll roads have come a long way from cashiers and quarters. Computer-chip and mobile-phone-based systems add speed and convenience. And toll roads are paid for – via tolls, obviously – by the very people who use them.
There’s a lot more to a toll road that a ribbon of concrete and few booths. Schneweis noted in Nebraska it would require a change in state law, and previous legislative studies have questioned whether any road but I-80 could have enough traffic to generate revenue to make it worthwhile.
That may be been true in times past, but there’s sufficient traffic to warrant three lanes of I-80 east and westbound between Lincoln and Omaha. As Lincoln and Omaha continue to grow, a bypass that eases traffic from Lincoln’s burgeoning south and east sides will only become more valuable and create new development opportunities in east Lincoln.
We remain a long way from a completed – or even an earnestly started – East Bypass. But a toll road – and any other creative option – deserves consideration.
In fewer than four years the South Bypass will be reality, and the faster an East Bypass is complete, the faster Lincoln benefits from this enormous and expensive undertaking.
