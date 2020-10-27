Editorial, 10/28: Toll roads should be on table for East Beltway

Lincoln’s South Beltway is an 11-mile stretch in a physical sense. It’s been a much longer journey metaphorically. The idea of a beltway around Lincoln goes back more than a half-century.

Construction of the south chunk of the project hit full-steam on this spring, with a targeted completion date of spring 2024. The monumental effort combines local, state and federal funding and employs a pay-as-you-go measure created by state legislators.

The accelerated pace of work on the $352 million South Beltway has taken persistence and a hefty dose of creativity.

At a virtual forum held by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Kyle Schneweis, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, suggested that same type of creativity will be necessary for the even larger East Beltway project, which will connect Interstate 80 and Nebraska 2 in the area of 127th Street.

Perhaps most jarring in Schneweis’ remarks was his mention of the possibility of it being a toll road. He said he was no fan of toll roads, but Lincoln’s experience with the South Beltway shows that every option needs to be on the table when it comes to financing and complete a project of this magnitude.

And he’s right.