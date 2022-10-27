Editorial, 10/28: Annexation a fact of life in a growing city

The city of Lincoln is preparing to annex 445 acres of mostly acreage homes generally bounded by 70th and 84th streets and Pine Lake and Yankee Hill roads, an area that, when the acreages were plotted and homes built, was far southeast of the city limits.

But the city, in the last decade, grew by 2020 to completely surround the area, which contains 77 homes, triggering a Comprehensive Plan-generated annexation needed to eliminate pockets of non-city land inside the city limits.

That annexation policy, which is rarely used, is sensible, and, contrary to the protests of the residents of the area being annexed, fair and equitable on nearly every level.

The annexation will, indeed, raise property taxes for the landowners, and they will have to pay the city’s wheel tax.

But the annexation will provide access to city services, such as sewer and water, and, importantly, have the annexed area pay their fair share for infrastructure that the residents already use each time they leave the area.

There is one issue raised by the annexation opponents that could be reassessed by the city planning and zoning regulators. That is the abrupt ending of the residents' rural lifestyle when the annexation occurs.

Many of the owners use the land to grow small areas of produce or other crops. Some, like Matthew Nielsen, who spoke at the Planning Commission hearing on the proposed annexation, have pigs, goats, chickens and other animals on their property, which will not be permitted once the area is part of the city.

“If there’s some way you could say to us that we can keep doing what we’re doing and pay just more in taxes – we’re all OK with that,” Nielsen told the commissioners.

That’s not going to happen with this annexation, which after the Planning Commission’s 9-0 vote in favor is on its way to the City Council for near certain approval.

But, in fairness to the residents of areas on all sides of the city that are, as Lincoln continues to grow, likely to be candidates for annexation in the next few years, the city should look at its zoning regulations to, perhaps, permit more agricultural uses in designated areas or grandfather in current usages for a period of time or until the ownership is transferred.

Then the annexations of surrounded areas has to continue, a necessary part of a growing city.