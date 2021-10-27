Editorial, 10/28: $10M is a good start, but it won't solve Nebraska's labor shortage

We need to restock the labor force in all types of professions, ranging from construction to manufacturing to the service industries. Anyone who has dropped into Lazlo's, Honest Abe's or Piezano's recently knows they are struggling to remain fully staffed and opened each day.

This marketing campaign, while a step in the right directions, isn't an immediate panacea. In fact, looking beyond our borders to fill hundreds of these kinds of jobs is the equivalent of searching for the needle in the haystack.

The governor is correct when he says we have a great story to tell, but some of the focus should be right here at home where "The Good Life" should be attainable for all Nebraskans with wages that afford them the financial freedom to take a collective deep breath and savor quality of life we believe is something special.

Politics aside, the last few months have shown us that there is a burgeoning work force on the horizon in the form of immigrant workers. We're set to welcome hundreds of Afghan refugees into the Lincoln area in addition to countless others who have sought asylum from other countries.