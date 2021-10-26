Editorial, 10/27: Looking ahead to a different holiday season

OK, Halloween has yet to give way to the holidays on store shelves. The masks -- costume, not COVID -- and fun-size candy bars haven't yet yielded to Christmas cards and cookies.
But there's been plenty of buzz about holiday shopping season already.
There are always the hot and hard-to-find gifts. But this year, when supply, demand and delivery woes converge might be especially taxing on holiday shopper. Material shortages, supply chain worries and a historic labor shortage have manufacturers and retailers feeling a little less merry than usual on the cusp of the busiest season of the year for business.
Some have floated the idea of dialing back on holiday spending -- save the headaches, the heartbreaks and a little cash. The holiday really are about more than the latest electronic gadget, small appliance or clothing item.
But our community's holiday spending does a lot of good -- especially when that spending is focused on local goods and services.
It pays employee salaries that, in turn, recirculate and multiply in our local economy. It generates sales tax revenue that provides crucial funding for our city and state to provide for public safety, transportation and quality of life. And, right now, it drives an economy that is still finding its way after the COVID pandemic altered the landscape in 2020.
So here are some ideas:
Shop local retailers. Visit stores. See what's on the shelves. If you don't want to sweat that a gift will get somewhere on time, go find it yourself. Lincoln abounds with creative and innovative retailers.
Shop early. It doesn't have to be a race, and there's no need for panic; there's a peace of mind checking things off of that holiday shopping list.
Don't forget those services. Boxes and wrapping paper and part and parcel -- quite literally -- of the holiday season, but don't forget all the great restaurants, salons, spas and entertainment venues that can be supported year round with a holiday gift card.
Give -- and live -- generously. For those intent on a simpler, less materialistic holiday, don't forget our deserving local charities. They do good work all year and demand for their services can be even greater during the winter and the stress of the holidays. Your donations can have a ripple effect in the economy in just the same way personal spending does while being even more personally rewarding.
Last year, COVID transformed the holidays. This year, a perfect storm of economic forces will leave its mark. But there's a lot of good that can be done as we support our local businesses, charities, friends and neighbors.