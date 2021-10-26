Editorial, 10/27: Looking ahead to a different holiday season

OK, Halloween has yet to give way to the holidays on store shelves. The masks -- costume, not COVID -- and fun-size candy bars haven't yet yielded to Christmas cards and cookies.

But there's been plenty of buzz about holiday shopping season already.

There are always the hot and hard-to-find gifts. But this year, when supply, demand and delivery woes converge might be especially taxing on holiday shopper. Material shortages, supply chain worries and a historic labor shortage have manufacturers and retailers feeling a little less merry than usual on the cusp of the busiest season of the year for business.

Some have floated the idea of dialing back on holiday spending -- save the headaches, the heartbreaks and a little cash. The holiday really are about more than the latest electronic gadget, small appliance or clothing item.

But our community's holiday spending does a lot of good -- especially when that spending is focused on local goods and services.