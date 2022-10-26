Editorial, 10/27: Corrections Department must be accountable

Last year, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services received an appropriation to come up with a plan for a “halfway back house,” a structured environment for parole violators short of returning them to prison.

During that 2021 session, the Legislature also mandated a comprehensive facilities study and a study to determine whether inmates were being properly classified based on security and programming needs.

Back in 2015, lawmakers required the department produce an electronic medical records tracking system and study the effectiveness of its rehabilitation programming.

As of now, none of the studies, plans or systems has been produced.

That failure to produce the reports last week led senators to rightfully question whether the troubled, recalcitrant department has intentionally ignored directives. The situation very likely will place it under even more scrutiny for failed policies and inaction that have contributed to Nebraska having the country’s most overcrowded prison system.

Interim Corrections Director Diane Sabatka-Rine, who had been on the job for just four days at the time of the Judiciary Committee’s public hearing on the failure to deliver the reports, had a handful of excuses and explanations for the department’s inaction that seemed, frankly, unconvincing.

The facilities study, she said, will be done by the end of year and the inmate classification study by March, both more than a year after they should have been completed. The 2015 programming study was launched but never completed due to staff turnover, another chronic Corrections Department issue.

Most troubling of all, the department has reported that it will create 96 beds of transitional housing for parolees, changing, without authorization, the Legislature's intent to create the halfway back house.

The latter is simply open defiance of a Legislative mandate and should be reversed.

The delays, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha suggested, appear to have been deliberate. The practical impact was the withholding of information and analysis from the public while senators debated earlier this year the need for a new $270 million, 1,500-bed prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Senators set aside money for a new prison, but, wisely, did not appropriate it. So the issues of a new prison, overcrowding and the need for sentencing and corrections reform are sure to return to the Legislature in January.

That will be a new session with a new Legislature, which, we hope, will, unlike its predecessors that repeatedly kicked those cans down the road, take meaningful action to address the issues.

There will also be a new administration in the Capitol next year, a change that, again, we hope, will produce a more cooperative and transparent relationship with the Legislature and public than that of the Ricketts Administration and former director Scott Frakes.

And, importantly, the reports and studies must be completed and made public before the Legislature considers any bills, has any debates or takes a single vote on corrections matters.