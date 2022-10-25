Editorial, 10/26: Violent crime stats useful only in context

Is Lincoln safe?

It's a simple question. The answer, though, is complicated.

It's complicated by definitions. It's complicated by the very statistics used to measure it. And it's complicated by a debate where public safety can take a back seat to politics.

Ten homicides by mid-October of this year puts Lincoln in jeopardy of meeting or exceeding the 11 homicides recorded in 2016, Lincoln's worst year for them. And homicides, by the nature of their severity and rarity, still make headlines. Thankfully, because their numbers are still relatively small, one more or one fewer looks like a lot in terms of percentages or rate per 100,000 people.

But as Journal Star reporter Andrew Wegley reported Sunday ("Despite deadly summer, violent crime on decline"), despite some minor fluctuations, the number of violent crimes reported in Lincoln has been steady even as the city added roughly 100,000 residents. That means the violent crime rate has gone down.

Wegley noted the violent crime rate in 1995 was 626 incidents reported per 100,000 residents versus 372 last year.

Statistically, that's a dramatic improvement. But a clustering of high-profile crimes — particularly homicides — may give residents a very different impression today. On top of that, fatal car accidents — while not violent crime — add to a sense of danger some may feel.

In some ways, Lincoln is caught in a demographic no man's land. The city has grown to where there is a large enough sample size of some crimes to draw meaningful conclusions. But it's small enough that for the most serious crimes, it's still hard to see any meaningful trend from year to year.

In addition, shifting methods of tracking crime and recording data can make the numbers harder to compare.

So, let's get back to the original question: Is Lincoln safe?

There are causes for concern — gun violence and gang activity to name two — that police discussed with the Journal Star.

But crime — particularly violent crime — remains rare enough in our community that it still makes headlines. That's why it makes a mark in our minds. By a fair accounting, though, it's actually down. And it's important to keep that in perspective.

We need to measure crime. We need to talk about crime, honestly, constructively and without fear-mongering. And we need to act — not because we have an enormous problem but to keep the problem from eroding our quality of life.