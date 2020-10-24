Editorial, 10/25: Legislature must address police training

A recent hearing of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee delved into a variety of police reform issues. Many have been in the news – locally and nationally – over the last months, use of force, accountability, advisory boards and officer discipline.

But one finding was a “revelation,” in the words of Lincoln’s Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks. And not it a good way.

Lawmakers heard that in small communities, a person at least 21 years old with a high school or general education diploma could serve as an armed police officer for up to a year before getting actual training.

“So, I can carry a gun, wear a badge and enforce the law in Smalltown, Nebraska … not going through the training academy at Grand Island first?” asked Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha.

How many jobs come with no training? And of those, how many of them place an employee under the stress and tension that comes with being a police officer?

Even in a small town, any law enforcement call can become a matter of life and death. Any situation can escalate. And any incident can turn into a dangerous one -- and an expensive legal issue for a local government body.