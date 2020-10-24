Editorial, 10/25: Legislature must address police training

A recent hearing of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee delved into a variety of police reform issues. Many have been in the news – locally and nationally – over the last months, use of force, accountability, advisory boards and officer discipline.
But one finding was a “revelation,” in the words of Lincoln’s Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks. And not it a good way.
Lawmakers heard that in small communities, a person at least 21 years old with a high school or general education diploma could serve as an armed police officer for up to a year before getting actual training.
“So, I can carry a gun, wear a badge and enforce the law in Smalltown, Nebraska … not going through the training academy at Grand Island first?” asked Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha.
How many jobs come with no training? And of those, how many of them place an employee under the stress and tension that comes with being a police officer?
Even in a small town, any law enforcement call can become a matter of life and death. Any situation can escalate. And any incident can turn into a dangerous one -- and an expensive legal issue for a local government body.
Poorly trained – or untrained – officers can put themselves and the public at risk. And, as we have seen all too frequently, the actions of an officer in one place can, in the public’s mind, reflect on officers everywhere else in the country.
Legislators heard that it’s hard to know how often untrained officers are sent out into the field, but it’s not hard to imagine it happening. Training at the academy takes place only every three or four months, and it’s expensive.
Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth talked about how smaller agencies might employ a “try it before you buy it” approach to filling officer vacancies because of the likelihood that an academy-trained officer might be lured away by a bigger city and a bigger paycheck and prove to be a bad investment of training time and dollars.
Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha won’t be back in January due to term limits, but he urged the Legislature to take up this issue. Pansing Brooks called for a continuation of this discussion as well.
It’s not a simple fix. And it probably will cost money. But new officers need training. The state needs to provide the course more frequently and look at ways to make it more accessible. And officers may need an incentive to take the training and stay and serve their small communities for a reasonable period of time.
Every day, with every call, the stakes are too high -- for officers and the public – not to prepare people as much as possible for such an important job.
