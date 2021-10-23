Editorial, 10/24: Applaud city for new push to fix past ills of redlining

To put it directly, the effects of the racist development policies of the past cannot be overlooked or brushed aside and must be acknowledged by the citizenry and addressed by city development plans and policies, now and into the future.

The Planning Department is doing just that, using history to inform decisions as it drafts the Lincoln-Lancaster County 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

Addressing that history means it is imperative that the plan includes affordable units in as many housing projects as possible in all areas of the city and finding ways to create mixed housing options, particularly in areas where, without any zoning ordinances requiring it, only single-family homes are built.

The history-based planning should attempt to create “complete neighborhoods,” with mixed-housing options and nearby services, such as grocery stores and banks, along with schools, parks and swimming pools with easy access to all neighborhood residents, regardless of their income or housing status.

Those kind of plans will likely meet with some resistance from those who want to continue to develop new, single-family neighborhoods on the edges of the city and consign multi-family units and commit few development resources to the center of the city, essentially continuing to redline without the maps and explicit policy.

That resistance, however, must be overcome for Lincoln to move equitably into the future and begin to put away the institutional racism of its past.

