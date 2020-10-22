Editorial, 10/23: NU football is here, but be safe and reasonable.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Nebraskans will get what they’ve pleaded for since August -- Husker football.
Fittingly, Nebraska will face Ohio State in a nearly empty Ohio Stadium, as those were the two schools that pushed the hardest to have football before and after the Big Ten Conference suspended the season Aug. 11.
And, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos and coach Scott Frost have credited Ohio State team physician Dr. James Borcher -- not Nebraska players who filed lawsuits or a grandstanding President Trump -- as the person most responsible for getting the Big Ten teams on the field this season.
So, the message here is enjoy Nebraska football.
Enjoy it while you can.
Through last week, coronavirus outbreaks have caused 10.6% of scheduled FBS games to be postponed or cancelled.
As evidenced by Moos’ report that “large numbers” of “both male and female” NU track athletes had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing practice to be suspended, and the fact that Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is missing Saturday’s game, Nebraska and the Big Ten don’t have coronavirus immunity.
And, if there’s an outbreak that affects games -- the percentages say that about six of the Big Ten’s 56 contests will be hit -- they’ll be cancelled. The league’s tight schedule, designed to get in nine games for each team before the College Football playoff, won't allow makeup dates.
Enjoy it realistically.
It’s not the mid-1990s. Nebraska hasn’t been among the college football elite for two decades -- the Huskers last finished in the AP Top 10 in 2001 and have only been in the final rankings six times since.
Conversely, Ohio State has finished the last three years ranked in the Top 5 and currently sits at No. 6, without having played a game. The Buckeyes are favored by more than three touchdowns for a reason.
Enjoy it responsibly.
Nebraska is now one of the country’s coronavirus hotspots, ranking fifth in the nation in new cases per capita last week. And that won’t have changed by Saturday morning.
So Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging: “If you have a party, keep the party small. Better to be outside. If inside, stay 6 feet apart (and) if closer, wear a mask.”
With a forecast high of 43 degrees and windy conditions expected Saturday, outdoor gatherings at home or at bars and restaurants would be very chilly affairs. So nearly all watch parties will take place indoors.
In that case, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recommends limiting parties to one or two households; guests bringing their own food, drink and place settings; having masks, hand sanitizer and wipes available, arranging food and furniture to promote distancing; and keeping gatherings as short as possible.
That’s the smart thing to do. We don’t need Husker football turning into a statewide superspreader event.
But most of all, enjoy the game.
