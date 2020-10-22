Editorial, 10/23: NU football is here, but be safe and reasonable.

Enjoy it realistically.

It’s not the mid-1990s. Nebraska hasn’t been among the college football elite for two decades -- the Huskers last finished in the AP Top 10 in 2001 and have only been in the final rankings six times since.

Conversely, Ohio State has finished the last three years ranked in the Top 5 and currently sits at No. 6, without having played a game. The Buckeyes are favored by more than three touchdowns for a reason.

Enjoy it responsibly.

Nebraska is now one of the country’s coronavirus hotspots, ranking fifth in the nation in new cases per capita last week. And that won’t have changed by Saturday morning.

So Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging: “If you have a party, keep the party small. Better to be outside. If inside, stay 6 feet apart (and) if closer, wear a mask.”

With a forecast high of 43 degrees and windy conditions expected Saturday, outdoor gatherings at home or at bars and restaurants would be very chilly affairs. So nearly all watch parties will take place indoors.