Editorial, 10/22: Ricketts' plan good, beyond lack of mask mandate

From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ approach has centered on the idea of preserving hospital capacity.

But the state has been above the previous record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations (232, from May 27) every day since Oct. 2. That ominous mark reached an all-time high of 380 on Monday, further stoking worries about an insufficient number of hospital beds and workers to staff them.

Last week, Ricketts unveiled a $40 million plan to recruit more traveling nurses to temporarily staff COVID-19 units as hospitalizations continued to climb. After all, Nebraska has long battled a shortfall of skilled nurses, a trend exacerbated by the pandemic.

Rather than reactively – and expensively – addressing the situation after Nebraskans contract COVID-19, Ricketts should take proactive measures to accompany his proper call to reinstitute some restrictions on public gatherings. Namely, the governor is overdue to implement a mask mandate like Lincoln and Omaha have, at least in areas where cases exceed certain thresholds.

He’s long said Nebraskans should voluntarily wear masks to stop the spread of the virus. And he’s right.