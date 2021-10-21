Editorial, 10/22: Racial disparity in state prison population will take reforms

Nebraska’s stunningly overcrowded prisons – among the nation’s worst – deserve all the headlines they receive after decades of growing steadily more packed.
Drilling down deeper into the numbers is an even more troubling figure: Nearly 2% of all Black Nebraskans are incarcerated, according to The Sentencing Project, which regrettably ranks in the top 10 nationwide.
A disparity that stark must be addressed. But something of this magnitude can’t be remedied with the same old song and dance that got us here.
As Sen. Terrell McKinney, one of two Black senators in the Nebraska Legislature, correctly noted: "We keep doing reports, and nothing ever changes. It's now time for us to put some policies on the table that would change that dynamic on the front and the back end."
Such policies must begin at the legislative level, where too many senators have seemed indifferent about the plight that disproportionately affects Nebraskans of color, who make up almost half of the state’s prison population despite accounting for about 20% of its total population.
Sentencing reform, particularly as it relates to mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent offenses, remains imperative.
As of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services’ last count from June, more than 14% of the incarcerated population has a drug offense as their most serious crime. They’re among the roughly one-quarter of people in prison who committed no violent crime and need treatment and rehabilitation as much as, if not more than, punishment.
That alone cannot solve prison overcrowding or the disparity, but the penalties for these fall harder on poorer and minority communities.
Because while Lady Justice is supposed to be blind, her scales are tipped against lower-income defendants.
People who can afford private attorneys often enjoy better outcomes than those who rely on the admirable efforts of overworked public defenders. And while judges typically consider job and school schedules for sentencing purposes, the report notes those who are unable to afford bail before trial may not have those commitments and are more likely to face conviction and lengthier sentencing.
Lastly, investing in education helps to stem this tide long before it starts.
A Department of Education study noted that investing more in education improves student behaviors and graduation rates, with a 10% increase in the high school graduations expected to produce a nearly identical decline in arrest rates. In Lincoln Public Schools, Black, Native and Latino students graduate at a rate at least 20% lower than their white peers.
The rampant over-incarceration of Nebraskans comes at great cost to the state, both monetarily (Corrections had a nearly $291 million budget last fiscal year) and societally (the Economic Policy Institute reports children of inmates have worse health and educational outcomes).
Therefore, the decades of talk and inaction that produced this inequity simply won’t suffice. Action to address Nebraska’s racial disparity is the only appropriate path forward.