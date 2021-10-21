Editorial, 10/22: Racial disparity in state prison population will take reforms

Sentencing reform, particularly as it relates to mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent offenses, remains imperative.

As of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services’ last count from June, more than 14% of the incarcerated population has a drug offense as their most serious crime. They’re among the roughly one-quarter of people in prison who committed no violent crime and need treatment and rehabilitation as much as, if not more than, punishment.

That alone cannot solve prison overcrowding or the disparity, but the penalties for these fall harder on poorer and minority communities.

Because while Lady Justice is supposed to be blind, her scales are tipped against lower-income defendants.

People who can afford private attorneys often enjoy better outcomes than those who rely on the admirable efforts of overworked public defenders. And while judges typically consider job and school schedules for sentencing purposes, the report notes those who are unable to afford bail before trial may not have those commitments and are more likely to face conviction and lengthier sentencing.

Lastly, investing in education helps to stem this tide long before it starts.