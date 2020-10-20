Editorial, 10/21: Whether it's in person of through the mail, make sure you vote

Vote. We've heard the hyperbolic conjecture, urging you to do so in the coming weeks as if your life depended on it.

There's a pretty good chance your life doesn't literally hang in the balance of the Nov. 3 election, but voting is your civic right -- and your responsibility.

So make sure you do it -- however you do it.

To help give voters as much information as possible in the leadup to the general election, the Journal Star has published a voters' guide that is available online. In addition, a sample ballot is included (by state law) in today's edition (pages B2-B4).

With local, state and national issues that touch our lives perhaps more directly that a presidential battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, this election is expected to attract a high number of ballots.

Already, more than 200,000 mail-in and absentee ballots -- about one-quarter of the total ballots tabulated in 2016 -- have been received in Nebraska. Lancaster County told the Journal Star on Tuesday it had already received more the 50,000 mail-in ballots.