Editorial, 10/21: Whether it's in person of through the mail, make sure you vote

Vote. We've heard the hyperbolic conjecture, urging you to do so in the coming weeks as if your life depended on it.
There's a pretty good chance your life doesn't literally hang in the balance of the Nov. 3 election, but voting is your civic right -- and your responsibility.
So make sure you do it -- however you do it.
To help give voters as much information as possible in the leadup to the general election, the Journal Star has published a voters' guide that is available online. In addition, a sample ballot is included (by state law) in today's edition (pages B2-B4).
With local, state and national issues that touch our lives perhaps more directly that a presidential battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, this election is expected to attract a high number of ballots.
Already, more than 200,000 mail-in and absentee ballots -- about one-quarter of the total ballots tabulated in 2016 -- have been received in Nebraska. Lancaster County told the Journal Star on Tuesday it had already received more the 50,000 mail-in ballots.
With the election coming in the midst of a global pandemic, mail-in voting figures to be used more this year nationwide to protect at-risk Americans. Fortunately, Nebraska has a mail-in system with a proven history of success.
So while President Trump has cast doubt on America's ability to pull off mail-in voting without the threat of voter fraud, Nebraska has shown it can conduct mail-in voting safely and without risk to election integrity.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said last month he shares some of the concerns expressed by the president about the validity of some of the mail votes cast in other states -- but not in Nebraska.
Here, voters are required to apply for a mail-in ballot, as opposed to other states where ballots have been mailed to all registered voters.
Clearly, the system in place in Nebraska works. However, Secretary of State Bob Evnen has urged voters casting ballots by mail to do so before Oct. 27, to alleviate the added stress on U.S. Postal Service workers.
Some 350,000 Nebraska voters have already requested early ballots. Request for mail-in ballots in Lancaster County must be postmarked by 6 p.m. Friday.
Ballots can also be dropped off at any of the Lancaster County Election Office, 601 N. 46th St., or at any official county ballot boxes, located inside the eight public libraries in Lincoln.
Again, it doesn't matter how you choose to cast your ballot -- only that you do it.
