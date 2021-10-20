Editorial, 10/21: Postal Service is held to unreasonable standards

Over the past 246 years, there has been no greater bargain than the U.S. Postal Service, which for a few coins, could guarantee delivery of a letter to any address in the continental United States within a few days.

It was something that most of us took for granted -- and something many find antiquated in these days of e-mail, online bill-paying and overnight delivery services.

And yet, there are still so many -- particularly those living in rural America who don't have the broadband or the means -- dependent on the U.S. Postal Service to stay alive.

Their bills that ensure shelter, heat and safety arrive and are paid through the mail. Their medical prescriptions are delivered with the daily mail. And so are their government checks.

The Postal Service is absolutely essential. It's as necessary today as it was when it was founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1775.

And still, there are attempts to quash it, to do away with it by saying it no longer runs efficiently enough to be relevant in modern-day America.