Editorial, 10/21: LES rate hike reasonable after 5 stable years

There aren’t many things that cost the same in 2022 as 2017, but a kilowatt hour from Lincoln Electric System did.

That five-year streak without a rate hike will end if the LES board approves a 2023 budget that includes a 4.8% increase for residential rates. After board approval, the budget that includes the change will go to the City Council in November for a final OK.

For an average household, that 4.8% equates to about $5 per months or $60 per year. There have been only two other rate increases in the last nine years, 2.9% in 2014 and 3.5% in 2017.

LES says the primary drivers of the rate hike — and commercial and large-scale users are seeing increases, too — are increased costs for power generation and transmission. In fact, they account for about 80% of the increased expenses expected in 2023.

It’s not hard to imagine that if your milk, eggs and gas cost more, your electricity might, too. What’s driving the increase — directly related to producing power and getting it to customers — indicates LES is doing what it can to minimize other expenses that it has more control over. Only about 6% is going to staffing and payroll.

LES has proven to be a transparent and efficient operator in the only state in the U.S. served entirely by public power providers.

In its competitive market study, LES has put itself up against 86 other cities of various sizes, some serviced by investor-owned utilities and other by municipal or public power. LES ranked 15th out of the 87 for lowest average price and 3rd for best overall reliability.

At the same time LES has to be focused on costs in the next calendar year, it can’t lose sight of future goals regarding renewable energy sources in its generation mix. Plans can’t focus solely on chasing cheap energy. So it becomes a balancing act — one LES appears to have embraced.

A future with a growing percentage of electricity coming from renewable resources may not be as apparent to customers as the numbers on a monthly bill. And that’s understandable.

The region depends on reliable and affordable electricity. For now, a 4.8% increase after five stable years seems like a fair price to pay.