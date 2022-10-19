Editorial, 10/20: Problem-solving courts might solve several problems

In April, the Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court marked its fifth anniversary. In those years, 18 veterans were diverted into the problem-solving court.

It's one of 32 problem-solving courts in the state, each focused on a specific area, including young adults, drug abuse and mental health crises. And while they aim to solve problems for different types of offenders, they hold great potential to solve a major problem for the state.

At hearing of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee recently, the Omaha World-Herald reported, Supreme Court Justice Jeff Funke said about 4.2% of the state's felony offenses went to problem-solving courts. He suggested that number could go as high as 10%.

And it should.

Imagine the result of pulling almost two and a half times as many cases out of the traditional justice system, many ending with another person going into an already crowded prison system.

Despite a chronic prison overcrowding problem, Nebraska lawmakers were unable to come to up with any meaningful criminal justice reform measures. Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop's LB920 went nowhere, but, he noted, "At least my bill last year has people coming together to talk about how do we expand the problem-solving court capacity."

While the shape of criminal justice reform draws sharp disagreement, there seems to be broad support for problem-solving courts, which target high-risk, high need offenders who can benefit from closely supervised treatment programs.

Emerging from the hearing were two hurdles that need attention. One is how to handle the additional workload, which usually falls to district judges. Magistrate judges could play a role -- in either the problem-solving court or elsewhere to free up district judge time. And increasing demand for problem-solving courts could provide the impetus for additional staffing.

But that gets at the second hurdle, which is making sure offenders know when a problem-solving court is an option. To do that, it will take knowledgeable folks carrying the message to people in jail.

The opportunity to take advantage of problem-solving courts needs to be offered evenly across geographic, racial and socio-economic differences. The benefits to individuals and to the state are too great not to pursue.

And while criminal justice reform may be hard to agree on, problem-solving courts seem to be an area of consensus.

The success of Lancaster County's efforts with veterans and drug courts drew the attention of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and the Department of Justice earlier this year when they picked the courts to be models for new treatment courts.

Problem-solving courts work. It'd be hard to find someone to argue otherwise. They benefit people and the entire corrections system. The problems they solve are personal and societal. And every effort needs to be made to expand them as broadly and as quickly as possible.