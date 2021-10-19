Editorial, 10/20: Fiji suspension marks a step toward safer campus

Last week's suspension through 2026 of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was more of a beginning than an end.
And the closing of the UNL chapter by the Phi Gamma Delta international organization was a step in a process, not a conclusion.
The house, more commonly known as Fiji, was punished for breaking rules regarding alcohol use while on a probationary status for a similar violation.
But what vaulted Fiji House into the headlines earlier this year was an alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old student by a 19-year-old fraternity member on Aug. 24. The incident set off days of protests, calls for the banning of the fraternity on campus and shone a light on the problem of sexual assaults on campus.
Other survivors came forward, and marches and protests opened discussions about education and awareness. The University of Nebraska will be mandating sexual misconduct training for all student and employees, President Ted Carter announced.
Plans also call for required training on drug and alcohol use and how it relates to campus policies. Problems aren't confined to the Greek system. The bulk of incidents, in fact, don't happen in fraternities and sororities. But with influence from the chartering organization, they might play a bigger role in helping with the problem.
Discipline is essential, but it comes after the fact, after the trauma, after the pain. Education, awareness and reform are essential. Students deserve to feel safe, protected by the university and, when properly trained, one another.
The Title IX process by which sexual misconduct complaints are lodged must be as simple and supportive as possible for victims. Law enforcement must be effective, sensitive and credible, providing an environment where victims feel their complaints will be acted upon.
"It's very hard to hold individuals accountable when the survivor does not feel comfortable enough to make a report," Carter noted correctly.
But creating a welcoming environment goes well beyond enforcement and education. It requires enlightenment. And enlightenment rarely happens overnight.
Some programs can be ramped up quickly, but culture changes require time and consistency.
That's why the suspension of Fiji, long enough that if the fraternity returns it will be with entirely new members, is only a start.
The issues of substance abuse and sexual misconduct are inextricably tangled. One can't make progress on one without attacking both. Fiji may be gone, but it will take a lot more work to change the environment that allowed it to rise.