Editorial, 10/20: Fiji suspension marks a step toward safer campus

Discipline is essential, but it comes after the fact, after the trauma, after the pain. Education, awareness and reform are essential. Students deserve to feel safe, protected by the university and, when properly trained, one another.

The Title IX process by which sexual misconduct complaints are lodged must be as simple and supportive as possible for victims. Law enforcement must be effective, sensitive and credible, providing an environment where victims feel their complaints will be acted upon.

"It's very hard to hold individuals accountable when the survivor does not feel comfortable enough to make a report," Carter noted correctly.

But creating a welcoming environment goes well beyond enforcement and education. It requires enlightenment. And enlightenment rarely happens overnight.

Some programs can be ramped up quickly, but culture changes require time and consistency.

That's why the suspension of Fiji, long enough that if the fraternity returns it will be with entirely new members, is only a start.

The issues of substance abuse and sexual misconduct are inextricably tangled. One can't make progress on one without attacking both. Fiji may be gone, but it will take a lot more work to change the environment that allowed it to rise.

